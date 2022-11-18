Can Legacy Shave Brush Get a Mark Cuban Dude Wipes Deal on ‘Shark Tank’?

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Mike Gutow from St. Clair Shores, Michigan, pitches his all-in-one shaving business, Legacy Shave. The patented grooming product features a shave brush on top of a can of shaving cream.

The Legacy Shave’s Brush Lathering Technology is promoted as being able to lift and stimulate hair follicles “for the cleanest, closest shave possible.”

Plus, it’s easier to clean up (you don’t have to get your hands all wet and sticky with shaving cream) and it’s fun to use.

When we saw the hilarious TikTok video below, of young men watching a Legacy Shave demonstration, it reminded us of the Dude Wipes brand, the Shark Tank-successful line of grooming products designed specifically for men.

Mark Cuban invested $300,000 in Dude Wipes and aligned it with another Shark Tank brand, Manscaped, which accepted a $500,000 investment from Cuban and Lori Greiner. Legacy Shave will be looking to get the kind of action when Gutow puts his best face forward in the Tank.

