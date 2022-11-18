FRSH Air Fresheners on ‘Shark Tank’ Score NBA Deal, “No Knockoffs”

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, Donovan Brown and Trey Brown, present their car air freshener business FRSH. FRSH air fresheners come in a variety of scents and cool designs (featuring iconic song lyrics) and are delivered to your door once a month when you sign-up for the FRSH subscription service.

As seen below, Donovan and Trey are working with NBA Lab to create a handful of team branded FRSH products.

FRSH also got permission from Nickelodeon to make air fresheners featuring everyone’s favorite underwater cartoon character, SpongeBob SquarePants. As seen in the video below, FRSH reports that they are officially licensed: “No knock offs here!”

