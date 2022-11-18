Action Glow: LED Board Lights Brothers on ‘Shark Tank’ Are Heroes In Their Hometown

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, two brothers from Traverse, Michigan, Garrett Porter and Dakota Porter, pitch their action sports product, Action Glow. It’s a stylish lighting kit for sporting equipment (surfboards, snowboards, skateboards) designed to keep people safe at night.

The Porter brothers have been working hard for the past 10 years on Active Glow. Their hometown of Traverse is so proud of how far the young entrepreneurs have come that they asked the Porters if they would be the “poster children” for the town’s new tourism marketing campaign, “From here you can go anywhere.”

