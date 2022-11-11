Nana Hats on Shark Tank Wins Customer Adoration, “So Freakin’ Cute”

On Season 14 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Sean Adler from San Diego, California pitches his stylist fruit preservation product, Nana Hats. It’s a patent-pending BPA-free silicon cap that covers the ‘handle’ of a bunch of bananas.

Nana Hats are designed to slow the ripening process so bananas stay fresher for longer.

Nana Hats come in a variety of fun designs including a monkey, panda, unicorn, pineapple, Viking, pirate’s hat, and cheeseburger, among others. The hats are interchangeable and magnetic, reusable and washable.

Note: the standard Nana Hats size is good for bunches of 1-3; the large is better suited for bunches of 4 or more bananas.

Nana Hats are getting 5-star reviews on Amazons including: “So freakin’ cute,” and the company is fielding new design requests including “Please please pleeeaaassseee make a bunny one!🐇 Please?” (She’s not the only customer who wants a bunny!)

