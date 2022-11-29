Bethenny Frankel Wears Red Hot Leather Mini Skirt to Money Court With Kevin O’Leary

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has made a handsome amount of money as an entrepreneur. After turning her Skinnygirl cocktail business into a $100 million food company, she started investing in other businesses.

Above: Frankel on Shark Tank, Season 9 (ABC/Michael Desmond)

In 2017, Frankel first appeared as a guest Shark on the famous TV show Shark Tank with billionaire Mark Cuban, Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, the Queen of QVC Lori Greiner, FUFU founder and retail guru Daymond John, real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, and cyber security sage Robert Herjavec.

Frankel’s chemistry with O’Leary was so great that CNBC has brought the two savvy investors together to star in a new business show, Money Court.

Watch the bloopers video above. Frankel looks terrific in a red hot pleated mini skirt and Gucci calf hair leopard-print high heels, but she has a difficult time spitting out the line, “Every decision is a business decision.” O’Leary stumbles too.

Money Court stars Kevin O’Leary, Bethany Frankel (Patrick Randak/CNBC)

To help promote the show, Frankel brought her daughter Bryn to work. Watch O’Leary try to advocate for Bryn to receive more money from her working mom.

Money Court premieres on Wednesday, November 30th at 10 pm ET on CNBC. P.S. New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm ET on ABC.