Elon Musk Responds to Scottie Pippen’s NBA Championship Query

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls shared a manipulated photo of billionaire X and Telsa owner Elon Musk with a fit physique of a professional athlete, in a Bulls uniform, dribbling a basketball on the court.

Pippen asked his followers: “How many championships would we have won with Elon Musk?” with a “thinking face” emoji.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2024

Trump/Musk/MAGA supporters are answering with comments including the most popular, which is: “All of them.”

Pippen responded, “Y’all are funny I’m following my favorite comments.”

Non-Trump supporters are replying with photos of Musk without a shirt and comments including “Literally, zero.”

Others are sharing photos of Musk jumping (not very high) on stage at a Trump rally and wrote: “You would have won ZERO championships by having a teammate with a vertical like this.”

You would have won ZERO championships by having a teammate with a vertical like this 👇 pic.twitter.com/FvFueu2aw9 — Politics Sloth 🧦🌐🇬🇷🇺🇸 (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) December 1, 2024

In less than 24 hours, the post has garnered more than 14.5 million likes including one from the future co-director of President-elect Donald Trump’s new “Department of Government Efficiency” who replied with a laughing/crying emoji.

Another funny reaction imagined that, after this exchange, maybe Trump — who has put loyalty above experience in making many of his appointments — will name Pippen, who was known on the court for his superb defense, as Assistant Secretary of Defense.

Pippen, always second banana in Chicago to alpha Bull Michael Jordan, might bristle at the “assistant” designation.