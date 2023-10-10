Roseanne Barr Blames Obama, Valerie Jarrett for Hamas Attack on Israel

Controversial standup comedian Roseanne Barr is reacting on social media to the horrific attacks by Hamas in Israel by sending her prayers to the people of Israel and sharing her opinion about U.S. involvement.

Barr wrote on X: “Being attacked by Iran after we gave them billions is exactly what we knew would happen and what I feared most when I called out the Obama/Jarrett foreign ‘plan.’ Make no mistake- This has been underway for years and this is not Biden.”

Praying for Israel. Being attacked by Iran after we gave them billions is exactly what we knew would happen and what I feared most when I called out the Obama/Jarrett foreign “plan”. Make no mistake- This has been underway for years and this is not Biden. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 7, 2023

In 2018, after her hit sitcom Roseanne returned to TV after a 20 year absence, ABC abruptly pulled the show after Barr posted a racist tweet about Jarrett, an African-American woman who was a senior adviser to Barack Obama throughout his presidency. Barr wrote if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Note: After Roseanne was cancelled, then president Donald Trump, an outspoken supporter of Barr, wrote of ABC President Bob Iger who’d personally called Jarrett about the incident: “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC.”

Barr said the tweet, which she later deleted, was a “bad joke.” She also claimed she was taking sedatives at the time she wrote it. Since the ABC cancellation, Barr has launched a comedy comeback via her Cancel This! show on Fox Nation.

“Full stop?” Whoever is running this account please don’t try to make Hamas funding grandpa criminal moneybags try to seem hip. https://t.co/Y33Y4w2GVM — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 7, 2023

Barr continues to comment on the White House’s reaction to the Hamas attacks and Israel’s military response. And despite saying the attack was “not Biden” but Obama/Jarrett, she refers (above) to President Joe Biden as a “Hamas funding grandpa criminal moneybags” who is “trying to seem hip.”