Republican Jewish Group Reveals 5-Point Plan To Punish Hamas

Sharing former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s response to the devastating attacks in Israel by the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza, which included the taking of hostages, the Republican Jewish Coalition outlined a five-point plan that it wants President Joe Biden to follow as part of the American reaction to the attack.

McCarthy also presents a five-point plan, wherein the first order of business is to recover the hostages, some of which are reportedly American citizens, possessing dual American-Israeli citizenship. McCarthy issues all the regulation threats to rogue actors in the Middle East, including the threat that if an American is harmed Hamas will feel the “wrath” of the United States, and echo of the Bush-era “shock and awe.” He also asserts that it be made clear that “we do not negotiate with terrorists.”

The Republican Jewish Committee’s five point list doesn’t mention the hostages, but draws a clear link from Hamas to Iran in its #1 point: the RJC list’s first order of business requires that the U.S. freeze the $6 billion the U.S. promised to unfreeze in return for the release of American political prisoners.

Below is the RJC list, from a post that reads “Kevin McCarthy is right.”

Freeze the $6 billion promised to the terrorists in Iran, TODAY.

Extradite the head of Hamas from his 5-star hotel to face justice.

Re-supply Israel’s life-saving Iron Dome missile defense system so there is no doubt they will never be overwhelmed.

Confront Iran: reinstitute maximum pressure and expand the Abraham Accords.

Confront antisemitism in America: in the House of Representatives – allowing elected Members to spew antisemitism and not condemn it is WRONG, no comment is NOT leadership.

The last RJC point denounces any lawmaker whose support of Israel comes conditionally, predicated on humane treatment of non-combatants in Palestine. It does not name names but references at the very least Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who reminded Americans that not every Palestinian is a member or supporter of Hamas or its actions.