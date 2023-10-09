Ted Cruz Rages “What the Hell Is Wrong with Harvard?”

Princeton Law professor and Harvard Law alum Robert P. George reported on the social media network X: “31–yes 31–Harvard organizations have declared that the murders, rapes, kidnappings, and other atrocities committed by Hamas against innocent people are in no way the fault of Hamas, but are rather entirely the fault of … Israel. Something is deeply, deeply wrong in academia.”

George, who The New York Times has called the “most influential conservative Christian thinker in the United States,” supported his claim and provided a link to a Google document titled ‘Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in Palestine.’

The first sentence reads: “We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence.” The last sentence reads: “We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.”

The 31 student-led organizations, including Amnesty International at Harvard, are listed.

What the hell is wrong with Harvard?



Given the choice between standing with Israel or supporting terrorists who are raping, kidnapping & killing thousands of women & children…31 student groups choose the terrorists.



Their blazing hatred & antisemitism utterly blinding. https://t.co/86kvynyIFs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 9, 2023

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who received his BA from Princeton and JD from Harvard Law (class of 1995), replied: “What the hell is wrong with Harvard?” and “Their blazing hatred & antisemitism utterly blinding.”

Cruz has asked what the hell is wrong with Harvard before, often right after Harvard asks what the hell is wrong with Ted Cruz. In 2021, more than 900 Harvard Law School affiliates signed a statement denouncing Cruz for contesting the results of the recent presidential election.