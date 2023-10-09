Kennedy Family Slams RFK Jr Run: “Dangerous For Our Country”

Kerry Kennedy issued at statement asserting that the Kennedy family “denounces” Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s run for president in the strongest terms.

Four Kennedys signed the statement, which calls RFK Jr.’s decision to run for POTUS “dangerous to our country” and “perilous for our country.”

Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend and former Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II signed the statement, which said “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment.”

Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment. Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country. @roryekennedy @joekennedy @KKT_Kennedy pic.twitter.com/WJfGwSxN1z — Kerry Kennedy (@KerryKennedyRFK) October 9, 2023

The four Kennedys are the children of the late Robert F. Kennedy, and the nieces and nephews of former President John F. Kennedy and Sen. Ted Kennedy.

The Democrats mention Joe Biden by name in the post, fearing that Kennedy’s strong association with the Democratic Party potentially leeches votes that would go to Biden and therefore enable an easier path to the presidency for Donald Trump.

But there are some on the other side of the aisle who believe RFK’s appeal may hurt Trump, too, as Kennedy looks attractive to the anti-vaccination segment of the GOP and other MAGA adherents that subscribe to other RFK-endorsed conspiracy theories.

General Michael Flynn, a top Trump supporter, has tried to pitch a Trump-Kennedy ticket, recognizing the possibility that Kennedy actually appeals more to the MAGA voter than the Biden voter.

Flynn wrote to Kennedy: “I’m very serious about you and Trump standing with each other to protect our freedoms from this ongoing globalist shift. It is very real and understanding the threat is one of the first tenets of defeating an adversary.”