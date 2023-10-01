1.4 Million Israeli Children Told to Remove TikTok, Instagram From Phones

Aviva Klompas, former Director of Speechwriting for Israel’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, reports that parents in Israel are being advised to remove the apps TikTok and Instagram from their phones as Israel retaliates against Hamas in Gaza.

Klompas posted on X: “The following message is being sent to Israeli parents from their children’s schools: Dear Parents, It has been brought to our attention that videos of hostages begging for their lives will soon be released. Please remove the the TikTok and Instagram from your children’s mobile phones.”

According to the Israeli Education Ministry, there are a total of 1,445,555 children enrolled in the nation’s schools — 828,732 in primary schools (grades 1-6), 259,139 in secondary schools (grade 7-9), and 357,685 in post-secondary schools (grades 10-14).

Klompas, the co-founder of Boundless Israel, the nonprofit organization with a mission “to revitalize Israel education and take bold collective action to combat Jew-hatred,” is advocating for social media companies including Twitter and Facebook to shut down Hamas channels and accounts, which she writes “are giving a platform to savage murderers.”

Note: Klompas also served as Associate Vice President of Israel and Global Jewish Citizenship at Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and is the author of the memoir, Speaking for Israel, which “reflects on her time as a speechwriter and offers readers an honest and entertaining insight into the world of Israeli diplomacy.”