U.S. Senator Says 1 in 4 Nursing Homes Will Close, “Republicans Know This Bill Will Kill People”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) says “Republicans know what they’re doing” when they consider passage of the so-called “big, beautiful bill” that contains President Donald Trump’s domestic agenda.

Asserting that new estimates envision nearly 20 million Americans losing their health insurance while billionaires get enormous tax cuts — neither situation something that GOP lawmakers generally dispute — Warren told her Senate colleagues that Republicans “know that this bill will hurt people. They know that this bill will kill people. And though it’s hard to believe, they just look the other way.”

WARREN: "Republicans know what they're doing. They know that this bill will hurt people. They know that this bill will kill people. And though it's hard to believe, they just look the other way."



Speaking with progressive activist Joe Gallina, Warren said that estimates she has seen “are saying that one out of four nursing homes will end up closing.”

NEW: Elizabeth Warren demanded on the floor at least ONE Republican to call Vivian, 11, who came to D.C., and tell her why it's more important to give tax cuts to billionaires than for her to get her wheelchair and home health aide.

She asked me, "How can they do this?" #VoteNo



It’s a staggering figure that — even if Warren is off by half — would have dire impact on American society as the U.S. population is currently older than it has ever been and the number of Americans ages 65 and older is “projected to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050 (a 47% increase),” according to the population data organization PRB.

The bill has terrible ratings in polls, though its being perceived negatively by Americans did not affect the House Republicans who pushed it through (215-214) on Trump’s insistence. “Polls like garbage,” wrote Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).

Warren and other Democrats aren’t solely focused on the massive Medicaid cuts in the bill, though the impact of these is perhaps most clearly understood — and most obviously objectionable — by a broad swath of beneficiaries.

Popular newsletter editor Dave Pell, summing up the general feeling about the bill — outside of Washington — wrote recently: “Ask five different people what’s the worst thing in the GOP spending bill and you’d get five different answers. And they’d all be right.”

Accordingly, Warren and others have slammed the bill for reasons beyond the Medicaid “cruelty” — as some define the cuts. Warren, who helped establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), sees the bill’s elimination of the program as another Trump attempt to enable scammers to beat American consumers without fear of getting caught or punished.