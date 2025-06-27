Democratic Senator Imitates Trump on Social Media, “Polls Like Garbage”

Democrats have been frustrated by President Donald Trump‘s undeniable success in messaging to his constituents, marveling at (and stewing over) the effectiveness of a social media style laden with all caps sentences, random quotation marks, curious punctuation and frequent misspellings.

The above list of idiosyncrasies marking the President’s posts on Truth Social and Twitter doesn’t even include the frequent ad hominem attacks on his opponents (e.g., Gavin “Newscum”), name-calling that traditionalists say demean the presidential office yet which indisputably hit the sweet spot when it comes to satisfying MAGA’s thirst for insult.

Now with the tacit acknowledgement that Trump was elected twice to the nation’s highest office without employing a social media fact-checker or spell-checker, Democratic Senator Patty Murray of Washington is experimenting with Trump’s style to get her point across about the so-called “big, beautiful bill” now being considered by the Senate.

Murray isn’t trying to speak to Democrats, but says she is “going to try and communicate with my Republican colleagues in a new way” before launching into a series of declarative no-nuance sentences in ALL CAPS to hammer the bill, which she says “POLLS LIKE GARBAGE.”

I'm going to try and communicate with my Republican colleagues in a new way. pic.twitter.com/ZK2Pir2SvR — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 26, 2025

Murray’s usual style uses more common capitalization. She communicates in her regular social media style below to make similar claims — asserting that Republicans can be pressured into scuttling a bill that she says is deeply unpopular.

Republicans are not immune to public pressure.



Everybody hates this Big Ugly bill—and for good reason. Keep speaking up so that everyone knows what this bill actually does.



NO cuts to Medicaid. NO cuts to SNAP.



Every Senator should vote NO on Trump's Big Ugly Bill. pic.twitter.com/0MeL8oVLs7 — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 25, 2025

And again below, emphasizing aspects of the bill like tax cuts for billionaires that she says make the bill “ugly.”

Trump's' Big Ugly bill will:

-Kick 16 million people off their health care

-Force hospitals to shutter

-Push seniors out of nursing homes

-Increase health care costs for everyone.⁰

Why? To cut taxes for billionaires.



Republicans need to know the country is paying attention. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) June 21, 2025

Murray’s effectiveness with her MAGA-style ALL CAPS message — and its claim that Americans don’t support the key components of the legislation — is yet to be seen, of course.

Democrats used similar messaging before the 2024 election about the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 plan, which was also deeply unpopular according to polls. Yet the electorate chose the candidates, including Trump, who were most likely to adhere to its transparent plans to disrupt the government and end various popular public programs.

Even without caps, Murray is often direct when hitting the Trump administration and its lieutenants. She takes aim at Russell Vought below.