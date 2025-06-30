Governor Says Trump’s Bill Threatens 26,000 Jobs in His State, “This Will Crush the Fastest Growing Parts”

Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is voicing his opposition to President Trump’s domestic policy bill, which is currently in the hands of the U.S. Senate.

Shapiro wrote on social media: “The bill Donald Trump and Republicans in DC are trying to ram through Congress right now does the following (according to Congress’ own independent, nonpartisan authority)” and noted that the bill “knocks 11.8 million people off of health care — including 310,000 Pennsylvanians who get their health care from Medicaid.”

Shapiro also asserted that the bill “takes food assistance away from more than 7 million people — 2 million children — including 140,000 Pennsylvanians.”

The bill Donald Trump and Republicans in DC are trying to ram through Congress right now does the following (according to Congress’ own independent, nonpartisan authority):



🩺 Knocks 11.8 million people off of health care — including 310,000 Pennsylvanians who get their health… — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) June 29, 2025

The Governor added that Trump’s bill “Threatens 26,000 Pennsylvanians’ jobs — including thousands of union Building Trades members who work in our energy industry — who will lose their jobs because the bill raises taxes and eliminates funding for affordable energy development.”

According to Shapiro: “As the second largest net energy exporter in the nation, this will crush the fastest growing parts of our energy sector.”

[Note: Pennsylvania is a major energy-producing state: it’s the second-largest producer of natural gas in the United States; the third-largest coal producer in the US and the only state to produce anthracite coal.]

“As an added insult to all Pennsylvanians, you’ll see higher electricity prices that will more than offset the important work my Administration has done to control electricity bills. Ironically, this bill betrays the very people Trump vowed to help. Think about it — Trump and his fellow Republicans campaigned on reducing the deficit, vowed not to cut Medicaid, and cozied up to the Trades and promised to protect their jobs. They lied to win the election in the short term and the damage this will do here in Pennsylvania and across America is staggering and will be felt for years to come.”

Note: It isn’t just Democrats who are concerned about Trump’s bill and how it impacts the U.S. energy industry.

“More than twenty moderate Republicans voiced initial support for maintaining some clean energy funding—and the draft legislation in the Senate has eased some of the most stringent House provisions—but the future of climate and clean energy funding is far from certain,” reports the Council on Foreign Relations. “Congressional leaders are seeking deep spending cuts in the reconciliation package, and as President Trump has voiced steady opposition to policies that he has dubbed a ‘Green New Scam,’ climate-related spending is a prime target for repeal.”