Trump Crypto Effect: Robinhood Announces “Crazy Stuff” as European Investors Can Buy Tokenized U.S. Stocks and ETFs

Robinhood, the financial services company based in Menlo Park, California, which donated $2 million to the 2024 Trump Vance inaugural ball, has been advertising its big promotional event “To Catch a Token” on the French Riviera, in Cannes, on June 30.

The company wrote with the social media ad below: “We’re setting the stage for our biggest crypto announcements of the year—livestreaming from the French Riviera. June 30, 2025 – 5 PM CEST • 11 AM ET.”

Today at the “To Catch a Token” event, Robinhood announced that, among other new product offerings, “European investors get exposure to U.S. stocks and ETFs, powered by our new blockchain-based tokenization technology.”

Blue-checked X account Ashen wrote, describing the news, “Robinhood just announced some crazy stuff.”

– EU users can buy US stocks/ETFs onchain

– Crypto Perps are launching for EU users

– SOL/ETH staking to US users

– Robinhood is live in all of EEA

– Trade crypto on Legend, their pro platform

– New tax lots for crypto

The investor platform has been priming for the Trump-aligned changes. A February report in the Wall Street Journal revealed that: “Robinhood has already benefited from the rally in bitcoin and other digital assets that followed Trump’s election, reporting that crypto trading generated $358 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, more than half its total transaction-based revenue. The company’s customers traded $71 billion worth of notional crypto in the fourth quarter, up from $14 billion the previous quarter.”

Robinhood wasn’t alone among crypto backers in contributing to Trump, as the President’s shift from crypto skeptic to crypto advocate galvanized big money crypto backers to support his MAGA movement.

As CNBC reported, at Mar-a-Lago last June then-candidate Trump met with “a coalition of some of the biggest private and public American miners in the business, including representatives from Riot Platforms, Marathon Digital Holdings, Terawulf, CleanSpark and Core Scientific.”

Trump promised a different approach from that of the Biden administration, which took an aggressive approach to regulating the digital currency industry. Delivering on those promises — and rewarding the contributions that engendered them — the Trump administration has pulled back regulations, with Trump announcing a U.S. crypto reserve and vowing to make the U.S. the “crypto capital” of the world.

In May, Vice President JD Vance spoke at the world’s largest Bitcoin conference and said, “After four years of mistreatment and outright hostility from Democrat regulators, there’s a new sheriff in town.” He added “crypto finally has a champion and an ally in the White House.”

[NOTE: After its precipitous post-election rise, bitcoin’s price this morning was essentially the same as it was on inauguration day, despite some serious volatility in between.]

President Trump’s sons, Donald, Jr. and Eric, also spoke at the conference to promote their father’s crypto holdings, which reportedly make up approximately 40 percent of his net worth (or $2.9 billion).