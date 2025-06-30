GOP Senate Candidate Presents His Birth Certificate, “This Is Who I Am”

During the first Obama administration, Republican Scott Brown served as U.S. Senator from Massachusetts (he lost his seat to Democrat Elizabeth Warren in 2012). During the first Trump administration, Brown served as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.

The retired Army Colonel today announced that he’s running for office again, not in Massachusetts but in New Hampshire.

Brown launched his campaign with the video below and wrote: “This is who I am and why I’m running for United States Senate.”

This is who I am and why I'm running for United States Senate, and I would be honored to have your support. pic.twitter.com/Nwch5L5frI — Scott P. Brown (@SenScottBrown) June 30, 2025

The video features the candidate standing in front of a modest home with a small dog in his arms. He says that he and wife bought the house in 1991, “and we’ve lived here full time for over a decade.”

In the video, Brown also notes that he was born in New Hampshire and provides a copy of his birth certificate. He tells the story of his first years — his parents divorced a few years after his birth, which took him to Massachusetts, but he spent most summers as a child in the Granite State.

This isn’t the first time Brown has run for a Senate seat in New Hampshire: he was narrowly defeated in the 2014 election by incumbent Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, the former Governor of New Hampshire. In March, Shaheen announced that she is not running for re-election in 2026. Scott will likely face New Hampshire native and U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH) in the general election. As of yet, they are the only two politicians to have announced their candidacy for the Senate seat.

Note: Pappas was reelected in 2022 after defeating future Trump White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt with 54% of the vote.