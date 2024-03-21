Ex-SNL Star “Lending Support” For Trump at Mar-a-Lago Gala

Former chairman of the Republican National Committee Reince Priebus recently said that the party’s new co-chair, Lara Trump (Donald Trump‘s daughter-in-law), needs to raise $40 million in the next two months to compete against the Democrats and incumbent President Joe Biden.

Yesterday, former President Trump announced that he will attend the big-ticket Border911 gala which will be held at his resort/residence, Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Thursday, April 4. Individual “patriot” tickets, which cost $1200 each, include entrance to the poolside reception and dinner in the ballroom.

🚨 BREAKING: President Donald Trump will join us at the BORDER911 Gala on April 4th at The Mar-a-Lago Club! 🚨

Don't miss this historic event with top National Security and Border Security Experts. Let's take our country back, starting at the border. 🇺🇸 #BORDER911 #SaveAmerica pic.twitter.com/GNJ3lkdWqE — BORDER911 (@Border911Live) March 20, 2024

As seen in the promotion above, Trump’s former ICE chairman Tom Homan, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and former National Security Council official and former chief of staff to the acting United States Secretary of Defense during the Trump administration, Kash Patel, also receive top billing for the event.

The host committee — Matt Whitaker, Monica Crowley, Rob O’Neill and Mark Green –also announced that former Saturday Night Live star-turned-conservative radio talk show host Joe Piscopo will be among those “lending their support” and attending the event.

Piscopo often impersonated then President Ronald Reagan on SNL, as seen below in the skit where Reagan “attempts to bribe the American people into voting for him with the promise of a set of steak knives, a land-based missile system, a deck of magic cards and the economic recovery of the United States.”

Note: In 2021, Piscopo performed a stand-up routine at a political rally hosted by MAGA adherent and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to promote Lindell’s voter-fraud website Frank.