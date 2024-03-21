Jim Jordan Caught Laughing at Impeachment Inquiry, “This Is a Show, It’s All Fake” Says Moskowitz

Rep. Jim Comer (R-KY) led the House Oversight Committee hearing yesterday where witness Lev Parnas testified that MAGA majordomo Rudy Giuliani sent him to “dig up dirt” on Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and that Giuliani did so at the behest of President Donald Trump.

Democrats on the Committee including Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) continue to mock Comer and fellow MAGA congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) for allowing the impeachment inquiry to drag on for more than a year without providing evidence that President Biden committed a crime. (Moskowitz recently wore his “funeral shoes” to a hearing to express his belief that the inquiry was dead.)

At the hearing yesterday Moskowitz taunted Comer and told him to go ahead and impeach the President of the United States. “I’ll make the motion, Mr. Chairman. I want to help you out. You can second it, right?”

So @JaredEMoskowitz made such a ballsy mockery of the House GOP’s Biden impeachment inquiry that he got @Jim_Jordan to laugh at the brinksmanship when the Democrat made a motion to impeach POTUS but couldn’t get a Republican second pic.twitter.com/ESZ1R1gGHF — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 21, 2024

As seen in the video above, when Moskowitz asks Comer to second the motion — and Comer declines — the camera catches Jordan laughing. Comer — who does not smile — remains silent as Moskowitz says: “I want to show the American people that they are never going to impeach Joe Biden. It’s never going to happen because they don’t have the evidence. This is a show. It’s all fake.”

Note: While Jordan has been criticized repeatedly — even by his Republican colleagues and conservative media — that the impeachment investigation is like a dog “chasing its tail,” Jordan insists that he can continue to prolong the inquiry as “the Constitution doesn’t put a limit on it.”