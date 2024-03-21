Trump Campaign Advisor Bullies GOP Strategist, Calls Her “Dummy”

GOP strategist Brittany Martinez, who served as California Communications Director for former House Speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), predicts that incumbent Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown will beat Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Ohio in November.

With Moreno winning the GOP primary on Tuesday, Martinez wrote on X: “I was the comms director for Renacci’s Senate campaign against Brown in 2018. Not only will Moreno handily lose to Brown, he will be just the latest in a long list of MAGA-endorsed candidates who are incapable of winning in a general.”

[NOTE: In 2018, Brown beat the Trump-endorsed challenger Ohio Rep. Jim Renacci 53.41% to 46.57%, getting about 350,000 more votes. Martinez noted that “over a third of Trump candidates lost that year.”]

Donald Trump’s campaign spokesman and communications director of Trump’s super PAC (MAGA Inc), Steven Cheung — who also worked on Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns — replied to Martinez: “You should never work in politics ever again, dummy.”

You should never work in politics ever again, dummy. https://t.co/La6oFqLT6h — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) March 20, 2024

Fox 5 DC anchor Jim Lokay called out Cheung for his response, writing: “Trump’s spokesman, when confronted with the reality that the MAGA endorsement isn’t always worth its weight in gold, with a schoolyard bully reply. On brand, really.”

Martinez, who launched her career in Washington, D.C. as an intern for former House Speaker John Boehner in 2014, and received her Master’s degree in Political Management from George Washington University, replied to Cheung’s insult:

“Of course you hurl insults rather than state facts. But numbers don’t lie. Trump lost 20% of today’s Republican OH primary vote to dropped-out candidates. How does that translate to helping a down ballot race beat a nearly two-decade incumbent in November?”