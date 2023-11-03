Trump’s Ex-Wife Reveals “I’ve Stopped Apologizing”

Donald Trump‘s second ex-wife, actress Marla Maples, who recently turned 60, is featured in Woman’s World magazine, where she reveals her biggest life lesson. The former actress says: “I’ve stopped apologizing for my joy.”

Maples celebrated her birthday at her home in Miami with her daughter, Tiffany Trump, and with a handful of friends who gathered for a tea ceremony.

The magazine reports that Maples “remains diplomatic about the former President Trump’s indictments and they amicably focus on their daughter” who got married last November at the Trump-owned Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago.

The article pulls quotes from Maples’s 2022 Tedx Talk, where she spoke about several stressful moments in her life including when an assistant stole all her savings while her mother was battling cancer; being held up at gunpoint by thieves; and the media attention she received while divorcing Trump in the 1990s.

Maples said: “Now, I appreciate every moment that is given to me, and I’ve learned not to apologize for my joy.”

Note: Woman’s World is owned by A360 Media, an American publisher of magazines and supermarket tabloids which owned the National Enquirer. In April 2019, Chatham Asset Management, which controls the majority of AMI’s stock, forced AMI to sell the National Enquirer after it was sued by former Playboy model Karen McDougal. McDougal accused AMI of misleading her about the terms of a contract she signed in August 2016 which barred her from discussing her alleged affair with Donald Trump before the presidential election. Trump has denied the affair.