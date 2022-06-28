Shaquille O’Neal Says He’s Ready To Buy Orlando Magic, Put His Favorite Shooter In Charge

The big fella Shaquille O’Neal has a lot of plans, and they aren’t just wishful thinking. The NBA legend, business icon, touring DJ, and TNT commentator is serious when he says he’s “ready to buy the Orlando Magic” — the place where he began his NBA career.

Shaq says he’ll buy the team with his former teammate — and favorite shooter — Dennis Scott and his billionaire friends. (Shaq has quite a few of these, so the mystery remains.)

He addresses himself directly to the current Magic owners, the DeVos family.

As for how O’Neal would run things, he’s got a plan. It’s pretty simple: Put DScott in charge. And Scott sounds more than ready. The city of Orlando couldn’t ask for much more Magic than this proposal.