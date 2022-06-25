Russell Westbrook Struts With Wife Nina In Paris — Pinstripe Pants, Huge Smile

NBA superstar Russell Westbrook didn’t have the kind of year he hoped for on the basketball court last season. But that hasn’t slowed Westbrook the fashion designer, who hit Paris this week for the Louis Vuitton men’s collection while also showing off his streetwear brand “Honor The Gift.”

The former NBA MVP was all smiles as he strutted with wife Nina, who kept her head down and sunglasses on for a slightly lower Parisian profile.

Those wide pinstripe pants drew plenty of positive comments, though a few people did hope Westbrook was going to head from the fashion show to the gym to get up some jump shots. The Lakers need him more than the fashion world does — at least that’s the opinion of many Lakers fans who can’t bear missing the playoffs.