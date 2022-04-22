Klay Thompson, Steph Curry Welcome New Splash Brother, “It’s A Poole Party” for Warriors

The exuberant shooting maestro Klay Thompson bounced with unfettered joy and shouted “it’s a Poole party, it’s a Poole party.” You know what happens at pool parties, don’t you? Splashing. Lots of splashing. Even Jordan Poole‘s name makes him a great candidate to join Golden State’s beloved Splash Brothers.

Previous Splash Brothers club membership was limited to two: Thompson and 2x NBA MVP Stephen Curry. But with Curry coming back from injury, young Jordan Poole has been starting in his place.

And in an amazing show of ego-free professionalism, Curry and Thompson want Poole to succeed. They want him to thrive. Hey, he’s a splasher too. These guys really do know there is no “I” in “team.”

Thompson, Curry and Poole combined for 80 points as the Warriors took a 3-0 lead over the outgunned Denver Nuggets with a 118-113 victory.

It was, as Thompson says, a Poole party. Curry and Poole had 27 points each, as Thompson went for 26. “These guys have given me that confidence,” Poole reveals. And even fans can feel it.