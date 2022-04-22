Charles Barkley Roasts Timberwolves “Got No Brains Whatsoever,” Knocks Karl-Anthony Towns

Charles Barkley torched the Minnesota Timberwolves after the team blew a 21-point lead to Ja Morant and the surging Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Barkley took particular aim at Karl-Anthony Towns, making his first playoff run in his seventh year in the NBA, after being picked #1 in the draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Barkley wasn’t alone in thinking Towns, who has scored in single digits and been in foul trouble in two of the three games so far, isn’t living up to his potential.

Barkley had picked the T-Wolves to win the series because, as he says, they have a lot of talent. But now he’s facing a T-Wolves truth he describes this way: “They got no brains whatsoever.”

The comments are all about how Barkley is “speaking truth.” And of course there are multiple references to former Timberwolves forward Jimmy Butler, who is currently thriving in Miami. Butler left Minnesota saying they weren’t a strong enough group to compete for a title.

One fan remembers: “Butler was right about this scrub. When Jimmy took the bench guys and beat the starters…” Game 4 is Saturday in Minnesota. The Grizzlies lead the series 2-1.