Shaquille O’Neal Steals Allen Iverson’s Phone, Taunts ‘Little Guy” — NBA All-Star Weekend

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is that kid in class who loves a prank, and just because he outgrew everything else doesn’t mean he outgrew that. With NBA All-Star Weekend on the menu and the big basketball names everywhere, Shaq gets into the mischief with his old rival, pal and fellow NBA legend Allen Iverson, “borrowing” the great Iverson’s device and followers. (Both players are among the NBA’s 75 greatest of all time, being celebrated at All-Star Weekend.)

Shaq loves an audience, especially a fresh one: So he proceeds to tell all AI’s followers how his Reebok throwback shoes are better than Iverson’s. He even lists some reasons why, before singing the taunt “I got your followers, I got your followers.”

Talking about “releasing the most iconic Shaq and AI Reeboks of all time,” Shaq says Iverson fans should care more about the Shaq kicks because: “Four rings. After they beat us in Game One, we won…four straight…and who wants to wear a little guy’s shoes when you can wear a big guy’s shoes?”

O’Neal has a way of stirring things up and being lovable at the same time. That’s why he’s the marketing GOAT. But anybody really paying attention has to think AI’s footwork, well, it might have been a little better than O’Neal’s.