James Harden Should Wait For Joel Embiid To “Get Tired” — Shaquille O’Neal Says

Insightful NBA commentator Shaquille O’Neal knows what it’s like to be a dominant big man playing with an All-World guard in Kobe Bryant, and it didn’t end well — much to Shaq’s regret.

Back then, after winning three straight NBA titles together with the Los Angeles Lakers, the two dynamic superstars got caught up in the argument about “whose team” the Lakers were — and that ego-bruising path led to Shaq’s exit.

So if anybody can speak to the situation the Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid, and James Harden are in right now, it’s O’Neal. And he has some advice for how Harden can come in, have impact, and not mess up the MVP-caliber season Embiid is having in Philadelphia.

Harden has to realize “it’s Embiid’s team, best player in the world,” says Shaq. Speaking for how Harden must think, Shaq speaks in Harden’s voice, “I’ve gotta get (Embiid) going, I can get myself going anytime. Before I got here you were averaging 28-30…I’m gonna get you going and then whenever go out, whenever you get tired, I can get mine.”

Shaq obviously knows of what he speaks. But the situation is probably more complicated than he makes it seem: no matter how deferential James Harden plans to be, GM Daryl Morey the 76ers did not acquire Harden so he could start going only after Embiid gets tired.

Getting going can mean any number of things, however. It’s pertinent to note that Harden is near the top of NBA assist leaders this season.