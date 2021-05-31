Shaquille O’Neal’s 6’5″ Son Shaqir Going To TSU, Mom Shaunie’s Smile “Says It All”

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is the father of five with his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal, star and executive producer of the reality TV show Basketball Wives. When her fourth child, 6’5″ 18-year-old Shaqir O’Neal graduated from high school, Shaunie shared the sweet family photos below and reported that the tall teen is headed to Texas Southern University.

When fellow reality star Renee Graziano (Mob Wives) saw the pics, she replied: “Congratulations and your Smile says it all Shaunie.” See Shaqir on the court in the video below…

Shaqir’s 6’10” big brother Shareef O’Neal and 6’3″ big sister Amirah O’Neal both play basketball at Louisiana State University (LSU), their father’s alma mater. [Related: Shaq’s 6’3″ Daughter Amirah Flaunts Bikini Pics, “Sunny Hunny”]