76ers Billionaire Owner’s Hot Girlfriend Flaunts Tiny Bikini Pic, “Needy for Attention”

Michael G. Rubin, the 48-year-old executive chairman of the global licensed sports merchandise company Fanatics is a co-owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. His net worth is estimated at $3.5 Billion. When not in the board room, Rubin spends time with his gorgeous girlfriend, 5’10” professional model Camille Fishel.

When Camille posted the amazing bikini pic below, Rubin replied: “Somebody a little need for attention today??!!” with crying emojis. She replied: “yeah that’s what happens when you leave me alone for 5 hours” and “you should honestly just quit your job so you can attend to me 24/7.”

Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference series between the Philadelphia 76ers vs the Washington Wizards (PHI leads 3-0) will broadcast live on Monday, May 31 at 7 pm on TNT.