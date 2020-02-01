Shaquille O’Neal’s 6’10” Son Shareef Playing LSU Basketball, “Glacier Boy”

Now that the 2020 NBA Playoffs are over and the Los Angeles Lakers won another championship, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has the opportunity to spend more time with his family including his son Shareef O’Neal. (Shaq and his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal, star and executive producer of the reality TV series Basketball Wives, are the parents of six children.)

The 6’10” 225 lbs. athlete launched his collegiate basketball career with the UCLA Bruins in 2018 as a redshirt: he had heart surgery in 2019 and played as a reserve for the Bruins in the 2019-2020 season before transferring to his father’s alma mater, Louisiana State University (LSU) or as Shaq likes to say “Love Shaq University.”

When Shareef shared the photos above and below of his playing ball in the LSU gym with a snowflake emoji, many of his fans replied: “glacier boy.” The phrase glacier boy in slang refers to a man who’s always grinding, determined, and looking good while doing it.