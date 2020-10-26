NBA Legend Shaq Throws 40 Pumpkins at Basketball Hoop, “Nothin But Pumpkin”

Just because the 2020 NBA Playoffs are over and the Los Angeles Lakers add another win to their history books doesn’t mean NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is taking a break from work. The TNT commentator is keeping his promise to Carnival Cruises by working as a spokesman.

Shaq explains in the video below: “No Halloween cruise this year, so I did what had to be done…Throw forty pumpkins at a basketball hoop.” And he does so with aplomb in a Carnival Cruises captain costume.

Spoiler alert: not all of his shots make it but a remarkable amount do. As one fan wrote: “u better w pumpkins than w real basketballs.”