RFK Jr. Says Vaping Best Alternative After Nicotine Pouches, “These Little Tins Are Popping Up Everywhere” Fox News Reports

by in Daily Edition | August 28, 2025 3 min read

RFK Jr.

RFK Jr., Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins reported that President Donald Trump‘s Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., said on Wednesday that nicotine pouches are the “safest way” to consume nicotine.

(Kennedy said: “Nicotine pouches are probably the safest way to consume nicotine, with vapes being second.”)

In a segment resembling a product promotion, Jenkins smiled at the camera and held a tin of ZYN near his face while he said, “Well, you may have seen these little tins are popping up everywhere. Inside are small white tobacco-free nicotine pouches you place between your gum and lip, as a smoke-free, spit-free alternative to tobacco.”

Note: Nicotine is highly addictive. When consuming a pouch, the nicotine is absorbed into the bloodstream through mucous membranes in one’s mouth.

After he led into a video clip of Kennedy saying “Nicotine does not cause cancer,” Jenkins reminded viewers that Kennedy “sparked speculation as being a supporter, back in January, when he appeared to pop one in his mouth during his confirmation hearing.”

[Note: In January, former Fox News star Tucker Carlson launched the tobacco company ALP Nicotine Pouches at the home of fellow former Fox News star and conservative radio personality Dave Ramsey. MAGA celebrity Mel Gibson attended the event as did MAGA-aligned Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), among others. According to ALP, Kennedy consumed an ALP pouch at his hearing, see below.]

In his report, Jenkins did mention that “The FDA is not on board, they have not approved of nicotine pouches as a smoking alternative.”

While the FDA has allowed for marketing of nicotine pouches, which it considers a tobacco product, the agency has also stated: “There is no safe tobacco product; youth should not use tobacco products and adults who do not use tobacco products should not start.”

The CDC also wrote: “Tobacco products, in any form, are unsafe. This is especially true for children, teens, and young adults. Tobacco products contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can harm the developing brain” and “Preventing tobacco product use among youth is critical to reducing tobacco use among the nation’s youth.”