GOP Congressman Slams Trump: “If the Allegations Are True, This Behavior Is Really Dumb”

The Associated Press reported today from Copenhagen, Denmark: “Denmark’s foreign minister had the top U.S. diplomat in the country summoned for talks after the main national broadcaster reported Wednesday that at least three people with connections to President Donald Trump have been carrying out covert influence operations in Greenland.”

Although Trump has repeatedly said that the U.S. will ultimately “get” Greenland — “One way or the other, we’re going to get it,” he said during a March speech before Congress — Denmark, a NATO ally of the U.S., and Greenland have said the island is not for sale and condemned reports of the U.S. gathering intelligence there.

If the allegations are true, this behavior is really dumb.



Greenland and Denmark are our allies. They’ve always been willing to have more U.S. bases and rare earth mineral mining cooperation. Pressure from the U.S. is unnecessary… in fact it is harmful. https://t.co/6jyaDiPVnO — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) August 27, 2025

U.S. Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) is amplifying the AP/Defense News article on social media and wrote: “If the allegations are true, this behavior is really dumb.”

The Congressman added: “Greenland and Denmark are our allies. They’ve always been willing to have more U.S. bases and rare earth mineral mining cooperation. Pressure from the U.S. is unnecessary… in fact it is harmful.”

Read the Constitution and particularly Article One and Two, and realize I’m 1 of 435 members… I’m doing what I can. — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸✈️🏍️⭐️🎖️ (@RepDonBacon) August 27, 2025

When a concerned American asked Bacon, “Congressman, are you ever going to DO anything about Trump’s attacks on US allies?” he replied: “Read the Constitution and particularly Article One and Two, and realize I’m 1 of 435 members… I’m doing what I can.”

Note: Bacon announced in June that he has chosen not to run for re-election in 2026.

When another replied to Bacon, “We got through the whole Cold War with the US getting any strategic outposts in Greenland it needed…These ops burn alliances for no *good* reason, just sabotage,” Bacon replied: “I agree the current actions are foolish and harmful.”

Note: According to the BBC, the U.S. currently has no ambassador in Copenhagen, so Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has summoned Mark Stroh, who as charge d’affaires is the most senior diplomat in the Danish capital.