Fox News Star Points To Antidepressants After Minneapolis Shooting, “I Hope Bobby Kennedy Looks Into That”

Rachel Campos-Duffy, wife of President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, spoke with Fox News star Trey Gowdy about today’s fatal shooting in a Catholic school church in Minneapolis. Two children, age 8 and 10, were killed.

Campos-Duffy, a devout Catholic, brought up a fatal shooting in a Greek Orthodox church in Syria in June, and claimed: “Christians are the most persecuted religion in the universe, right now, in the world. So that’s a potential motive.”

She added: “But Trey, you talk about how do we protect these schools. I think of two things: SSRIs and the kinds of medication so many young kids are on since such a young age. I hope Bobby Kennedy looks into that.”

Note: SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) are a class of antidepressants typically used to treat major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, and other psychological conditions.

Liberals on social media are responding to Campos-Duffy with comments including, “So it’s got nothing to do with the guns?” and “So now Kennedy is a doctor?” and influencer Marlene Robertson wrote: “Blame it on anything and everything, but never on the proliferation of guns and lax gun laws.”

During his U.S. Senate hearing in January, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — a former heroin addict — claimed that SSRIs are more addictive than heroin. Kennedy said: “I know people, including members of my family, who’ve had a much worse time getting off of SSRIs than people have getting off of heroin.

Medical experts including Dr. Keith Humphreys, a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford, reject Kennedy’s comparison. Humphreys says the two (antidepressants and heroin) exist in “different universes” in terms of addiction risk.

[Note: After Kennedy’s testimony, a group of 23 US lawmakers signed a letter warning that he “implied a link between antidepressants and school shootings and pushed for the issue to be researched, even though a comprehensive analysis of FBI data from 2000-2017 found that the majority of school shooters were not previously treated with psychotropic medications, and of those who were, no direct or causal association was found.”]

Campos-Duffy added to the conversation, “I’ve always wondered, why don’t we have a civilian group of retired veterans, retired cops, who volunteer, once they’re done, to protect these soft targets, protect our schools. Is that something that can happen?”

Gowdy, a former Congressman and federal prosecutor in South Carolina, replied: “That was one of my ideas when I was district attorney, is take retired law enforcement officers, screen them obviously to get out people you don’t want. There are countless adults that whose children are either older or who did not have children who are willing to risk their lives to protect the most innocent among us.”