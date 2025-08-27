Fox News Surfaces Video of Trump and Wes Moore, “You Decide Who’s Telling The Truth”

Fox News personality Will Cain jumped into the verbal battle between Maryland Governor Wes Moore and President Donald Trump, showing resurfaced video of the conversation he says is at the center of Trump’s disputed claim that Moore called Trump the “greatest president” of Moore’s “lifetime.”

Moore has denied Trump’s claim, saying explicitly that “the President is not telling the truth” and that he finds Trump’s version of his warm welcome to Maryland “absolutely comical.”

Moore, whose state is relying on federal help to replace the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was ruined by a container ship accident in 2024, treats Trump with enthusiasm and respect in the video as he makes his case to Trump — who controls the federal purse strings — that the bridge project is necessary and will be expedited efficiently given the federal government’s assistance.

In the video Fox presented, Moore’s pitch — he’s seeking federal/state “cost share” — is sprinkled with multiple references to Trump as “sir” and an overtly expressed gratitude for the Trump’s Maryland visit. Trump, seeming pleased with the exchange, tells Moore concerning the bridge “we’ll help you out.”

Will Cain plays footage of Wes Moore greeting President Trump at the Army Navy game.



Cain: We didn’t hear greatest president ever but we did hear a lot of enthusiasm. Who’s telling the truth? We’ll let you decide pic.twitter.com/dAuElfl1Yf — Acyn (@Acyn) August 25, 2025

After saying that the dialogue did not contain Moore’s praising Trump as the “greatest president,” Cain asked his audience: “Who’s telling the truth? We’ll let you decide.”

The exchanges between the two politicians have been less amicable more recently, of course, with Trump calling Baltimore a “hellhole” that he wouldn’t visit after Moore extended an invitation that read more like a political challenge than a rolled-out red carpet.

Moore said: “The problem is we are seeing a lack of seriousness from the president of the United States to a very serious situation, and that’s why I have invited him to come to Baltimore. Come be educated so he doesn’t have to spout nonsense from the Oval Office about things that are blatantly not true.”