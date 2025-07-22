Multi-Millionaire Celebrity Investor “Shocked” Zohran Mamdani “Not Interested” in Meeting Him

Kevin O’Leary, a Canadian citizen who lives in Toronto and Miami Beach, Florida, revealed on Fox News that during his recent two-day stay in New York, he reached out to the office of Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee in the 2025 New York City mayoral election.

O’Leary — who became famous as an investor nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful” on Shark Tank, the hit reality TV show — revealed that he had tried to contact Mamdani twice.

“I asked for a face-to-face meeting while I was here. Obviously he’s not here, he’s in Uganda right now, but I also got back a message saying no interest in meeting, which is for me, at least his people said that, I don’t know if it’s got to his ear yet, I’m quite shocked.”

Prompting O’Leary’s statement was the suggestion that “this character Mamdani…a flailing socialist” is dangerous and is causing a “Wall Street panic” — as the chyron below the interview declares.

A strong supporter of Donald Trump who believes that the top job of the President is “to embody the American dream,” O’Leary — who describes himself as a “policy guy” — recently criticized what he characterized as the anti-capitalist views of Mamdani and of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who has endorsed Mamdani. The NYC mayoral candidate notably identifies as a Democratic Socialist like Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who has also faced dismissive criticism from O’Leary.]

I’m in New York for two days and reached out twice to Zohran Mamdani’s team to request a face-to-face meeting. No reply last night. This morning, they said “no interest.” That’s disappointing.



If he wants to lead this city, he should be open to hearing from investors. I’m not… pic.twitter.com/qrI6QEzRMu — Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) July 22, 2025

O’Leary added of Mamdani: “He should take as many meetings with people like me as he possibly can. I want to find out how much of his policies are rhetoric or reality.”

O’Leary is not a U.S. citizen nor does he live in any of the five boroughs Mamdani will represent if elected as New York City mayor. But as O’Leary noted, “It’s a very important city for me and all investors,” and added, “I feel like I have very good advice for him.”

O’Leary said of being denied an audience with the candidate: “I was very disappointed.”

While some O’Leary fans are responding with claims that Mamdani is “scared” to meet the Shark Tank star, others say his demand for a meeting is unwarranted.

As one replied: “Wealthy guy demands meeting with mayoral candidate on short notice and is mad that the world did not bow to him. Frankly I don’t care for the candidate, but people like Kevin whose solution was ‘fire more people and keep firing them’ to business, not being catered too is fine.”