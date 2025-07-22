President Donald Trump’s U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins is from Texas: she was born there, went to University of Texas, Austin for Law School, and served as president and CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank which advocated for the end of agriculture subsidies for farmers.

In a 2016 report titled ‘The Policymaker’s Guide to Corporate Welfare,’ the foundation said offering loan guarantees to farmers to start or expand their operations “introduces distortions into the marketplace.”

This week Secretary Rollins is in Florida and, as she says in the video below, she’s: “Proud to announce in Felda, Florida that we’re rolling out $675.8M in @USDA relief with the help of Congress! We’re helping recover from recent hurricanes and support citrus, timber & infrastructure losses.”

Proud to announce in Felda, Florida that we’re rolling out $675.8M in @USDA relief with the help of Congress! We’re helping recover from recent hurricanes and support citrus, timber & infrastructure losses. pic.twitter.com/VXStLsetc0 — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) July 21, 2025

While in Florida, Rollins ditched her white blazer and donned a camo MAGA trucker hat for a python hunt in the Everglades.

With the photos below, of Rollins holding a python by neck and tail (with its body wrapped around her neck), the Agriculture Secretary wrote: “Last night I joined a python hunt in the Florida Everglades! Got hands-on with Florida’s invasive species problem. Learned how to wrangle those slithery giants like a pro, joined a heart-pounding hunt under the swamp’s moonlight, & saw up close how these pythons disrupt the ecosystem. Who’s ready to join the hunt?”

Got hands-on with Florida’s invasive species problem. Learned how to wrangle those slithery giants like a pro, joined a heart-pounding hunt under the swamp’s moonlight, & saw up close how… pic.twitter.com/nqokqPXQoL — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) July 21, 2025

The python hunt photos received mixed reactions on social media, from “wow, you’re brave” to “Some photo ops shouldn’t be posted. Back to work!” One farmer replied, “Be great if you got the snakes out of the @USDA You should just abolish it completely.”