Scarlett Johansson Revealed Biden Wasn’t Her First Choice in 2020

Hollywood mega star Scarlett Johansson is known for playing a wide variety of characters throughout her career as seen in the films The Horse Whisperer, Lost in Translation, Girl with a Pearl Earring, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Jojo Rabbit, and Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last night, she nailed the role of real life U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-LA), and a gave a twist on Britt’s Republican rebuttal of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address, on Saturday Night Live.

As Britt (in the same green blouse and barren kitchen), Johansson said she was auditioning for the role of “scary mom.” See below.

Sen. Katie Britt delivers the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address pic.twitter.com/x7mDzO1sWP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

In real life, Johansson — the mother of two young children and wife of former SNL co-head writer and Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost — has campaigned for several Democratic presidential candidates.

In 2004, she campaigned for John Kerry. In 2008 she campaigned for Barack Obama and in 2012 she addressed the Democratic National Convention and condemned the GOP nominee Mitt Romney for his opposition to Planned Parenthood.

Johansson also campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and endorsed Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during the 2020 presidential primaries. Johansson said of Warren: “She feels like someone who is thoughtful and progressive but realistic. It’s not like her campaign is making these crazy, outlandish promises that seem impossible to reach. There’s a strategy there.”

Note: Johansson said, before Vice President Joe Biden won the DNC nomination that she would “be there” for whoever faced Donald Trump: “If I can help with voter engagement, whether it’s doing some sort of PSA campaign or actively trying to involve people in the process of registering and voting.”

While campaigning for Warren in 2020, Johansson told Variety that she would consider running for office herself in the future. She said: “Maybe at some point in the future.”

She added: “I think the greatest way to effect change is in local politics. Maybe at some point in the distant future I will feel that calling, but I just haven’t.”