MAGA Millionaire Running for Senate Says Democrats “Paint Me as a Villain”

Trump-endorsed Republican Navy SEAL veteran Tim Sheehy is running for U.S. Senate in Montana against incumbent Democrat — and “7-fingered dirt farmer” — Jon Tester, who has held the seat since 2007.

Jon Tester (@jontester) February 23, 2023

With the fundraising video below, the aerospace CEO Sheehy — with a reported $5 million annual salary — writes: “Democrats have reserved more than $56,752,000 worth of attack ads they plan to use to paint me as a villain to Montana voters this fall. This is no joke, Fellow Conservative, – I have a giant target on my back and sincerely need help.”

Sheehy’s platform largely conforms to the standard GOP agenda. He is pro-life and anti -“radical gun control agenda.” He says he is concerned about the southern border and the national debt and against increased government spending. Yet he is also vowing to “keep our commitment to every Montana senior to protect their Social Security and Medicare benefits” — something not all MAGA Republicans are committed to.

Note: Critical Montana Democrats refer to Sheehy as the “out-of-state millionaire” and claim he has “no regard for taxpayers.”

Democrats have reserved more than $56,752,000 worth of attack ads they plan to use to paint me as a villain to Montana voters this fall.



Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) March 6, 2024

Sheehy’s candidacy increased in controversy recently over his reported comfort with the idea of abolishing the Department of Homeland Security. Sheehy has repeatedly told supporters he wants to eliminate the DHS, the federal agency currently tasked with border security.

We need more outsiders, like @realDonaldTrump, who can't be bought to bring common sense back to DC and save our country.



It's time to unite and work together to drain the swamp, put America First, and finally end the disastrous Biden-Tester agenda.



Tim Sheehy (@SheehyforMT) March 13, 2024

Note: More than one Democrat questioned Sheehy’s claim of Democrats reserving $56 million for the Montana race.

According to Montana Free Press, Tester raised $5.5 million in the last quarter of 2023 — 85% of which came from individuals. Sheehy raised about $2.5 million, of which 60% came from individuals. In February, the Free Press reported, Tester has $11 million on hand, Sheehy had $1.3 million.