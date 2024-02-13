Taunting Speaker Johnson, Biden Says It’s “America Or Trump”

President Joe Biden said he believes there is one politician, not 435 of them, in the House of Representatives preventing the passage of a new $95 billion Senate security bill that provides American aid to Ukraine for its battle against the continuing Russian incursion.

That obstructing politician is House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has said he will refuse to put the Senate bill — a bipartisan piece of legislation that passed the Senate with the support of 22 Republican Senators — on the House floor for a vote.

Biden urged Johnson to let the House Reps do their jobs and vote their consciences, taunting the Speaker — who is believed to be following orders from Donald Trump — for not even allowing his own Republican House conference to have their say in how the nation is governed.

“There’s no question that if the Senate bill was put on the floor in the House of Representatives, it would pass,” Biden said.

Biden: I urge Speaker Johnson to bring it to the floor immediately. Immediately. There's no question that a senate bill put on the floor in the house of representatives, it would pass. It would pass. The Speaker knows that pic.twitter.com/Y7hrlD4Zhd — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024

“Are you going to stand with Ukraine or are you going to stand with Putin?” Biden asked tauntingly. “Are you going to stand with America or with Trump?” the President asked.

Biden: And I say to House Republicans, you've got to decide. Are you going to stand up for freedom or are you going to side with terror and tyranny? You going to stand with Ukraine or Putin? Stand with America or with Trump? pic.twitter.com/wyhUpS8JnO — Acyn (@Acyn) February 13, 2024

Biden implored the House Republicans to “stand for decency, stand for democracy” and pass the bipartisan legislation, while acknowledging that without Johnson’s acquiescence, they may not get the chance.

“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing it is playing into Putin’s hands,” Biden asserted, with the Senate largely backing his assertion. Biden’s pressure on Johnson is in opposition to the pressure Trump is applying from the other side, setting up a major congressional moment.