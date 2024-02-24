Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants Mayorkas Job After Impeachment

MAGA Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is not one of the keynote speakers at national conservative star-studded CPAC 2024, as she was last year. Instead, she’s in South Carolina for the GOP presidential primary where she’s campaigning for frontrunner Donald Trump (who is the keynote speaker at CPAC 2024).

As seen in the curbside video below, Greene joined an “impromptu sign wave,” waved to passing cars, and encouraged residents to vote in the primary, which ends tonight.

.@mtgreenee leading a flag/sign wave in Columbia South Carolina…

Get out and vote friends. Six hours left! pic.twitter.com/UppVHHFxxB — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 24, 2024

Greene posed with a group of 19 Trump supporters (below) and reported: “just stopped in to greet some incredible Team Trump South Carolina volunteers making phone calls and working hard to deliver a historic victory for President Trump tonight!”

I just stopped in to greet some incredible @TeamTrump South Carolina volunteers making phone calls and working hard to deliver a historic victory for President Trump tonight!



MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! 🇺🇸https://t.co/1xwzOJN7sH pic.twitter.com/daQfTWcADK — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2024

At an appearance yesterday in Greenville, while speaking as a surrogate for Trump, Greene — who led the impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas — said she wants his job if Trump is re-elected.

Greene said: “I’d be honored to serve President Trump in his next administration in any capacity that he asks me. But I’m certainly particularly interested in Homeland Security. I think it’s the top issue in the country.”

The Boston Herald reported that Greene, who once owned a Crossfit studio and worked for her family’s construction business before seeking office, has said her experience makes her far better suited for the job.

Note: After law school, Mayorkas worked as an Assistant United States Attorney and was the United States attorney for the Central District of California in Los Angeles during the administrations of President Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.