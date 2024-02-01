MAGA May Not Be “Blown-Up-Able,” James Carville Says

Political consultant James Carville, who worked for Democrats like Bill Clinton and married Republican operative Mary Matalin 30 years ago, knows both sides of the aisle — not least because of the woman he walked down the aisle with. Looking at today’s Republican Party, Carville doesn’t mince words as he skewers MAGA’s dominant role, calling some MAGA loyalists “sexually inadequate” — despite Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert‘s explicit conduct to the contrary.

Carville also calls the current MAGA freakout over the alleged political machinations of pop star Taylor Swift a “stupid” reaction, saying “I don’t think there’s anything strategic about this.”

It’s unlikely, Carville implies, that Swift is a “deep state plant” as MAGA is suggesting — though he concedes it’s perhaps a tiny bit more likely than the latest conspiracy that Donald Trump‘s lawyer Alina Habba is a deep state operative put in place by the Left to make sure Trump loses in court.

Question: You're Trump or part of the far right and you're having trouble with women voters, is there a worse strategy than attacking Taylor Swift?



Carville: I think most of these people are sexually inadequate, there is nothing strategic about something that stupid pic.twitter.com/Nz880DrZzH — Acyn (@Acyn) February 1, 2024

Carville also wonders, though the 79-year-old confesses to knowing little about Swift’s generation, what’s “not to like” about the entertainer, who reportedly gives her staff “hundred thousand dollar” bonuses.

Asked if he thinks MAGA’s attacks on Swift, who is among the most popular people in the country, will “blow up in their face,” Carville considers it for a moment. “If all this stuff hasn’t blown up yet,” Carville answers, “I don’t know if their face is blown-up-able.”