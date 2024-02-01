Mike Johnson Is Not Speaker of the House, Claims U.S. Congressman

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) asserts in a recent social media post that current Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is Speaker of the House in name only, just as so-called RINOs are Republicans in Name Only, as the MAGA slur has it. The real Speaker of the House, Swalwell, says is House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).
Swalwell writes, without equivocation that “Hakeem Jeffries is the Speaker of the House,” backing his claim by reporting that “Every major piece of legislation this Congress — today, expanding the Child Tax Credit — has passed with more Democratic votes than GOP votes.”
Hakeem Jeffries is the Speaker of the House. Every major piece of legislation this Congress — today, expanding the Child Tax Credit — has passed with more Democratic votes than GOP votes. That’s #PeopleOverPolitics pic.twitter.com/JW1ZDQyUqB— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 1, 2024
Swalwell’s contention is not correct in any technical sense — Johnson won the gavel after a far-right GOP uprising ousted Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and became House Speaker on October 25, 2023.
Swalwell’s statement is instead a political jibe meant to communicate that measuring purely by legislative accomplishment — since Democrats have been the dominant voting party in passed legislation — Jeffries is the “de facto” Speaker, whereas Johnson, in Swalwell’s estimation, is merely Speaker “de jure.”
