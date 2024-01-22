Sarah Palin Amplifies Trump Assassination Conspiracy Theory

Alexander Soros, chair of Open Society Foundations and son of billionaire George Soros, is promoting The Atlantic article ‘The Great Normalization’ by Rogé Karma on X.

Soros shared the imagery The Atlantic used to illustrate the article — a glass window with a bullet hole, and a hand holding dollar bills — with the subtitle, “Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them.”

Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them. https://t.co/WguJQkj1PG — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 22, 2024

MAGA loyalist Laura Loomer (who leading GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump has called “fantastic”) replied to the post with a conspiracy theory and claimed “Alexander Soros just sent out a cryptic assassination hit on President Trump” and compared it to the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Loomer suggests the imagery “is a call for the assassination of President Trump” and notes: “The $10 and $20 bills on the bottom have a 4 and a 5 on them. As in 45! 45th President of the United States. $47 = 47th President Donald J Trump.”

Former Alaska Governor and 2008 GOP Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin is amplifying the conspiracy theory by reposting it on X.

[Note: The currency photograph used for The Atlantic article is attributed to Getty Images, which sells the use of stock photos. The same image has also been used by publications like Barron’s for such apolitical articles as: How Roth IRA Conversions Can Limit the Tax Hit From RMDs.]

It gets even more obvious that the image published by @TheAtlantic and @AlexanderSoros is a call for the assassination of President Trump.



The $10 and $20 bills on the bottom have a 4 and a 5 on them. As in 45!



45th President of the United States.



$47 = 47th President… https://t.co/ZWMe1c8PwP pic.twitter.com/7UUBaXjpXI — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 22, 2024

Loomer also suggested that Soros “should be arrested immediately and The Atlantic needs to be investigated for publishing this” and tagged the Secret Service and FBI accounts on X.

While The Atlantic article cites a recent Wall Street Journal “survey which found that U.S. voters overwhelmingly believe that Trump will do a better job than Joe Biden” when it comes to the economy and crime, it also claims “The absurdity of Trump as the normalcy candidate is almost too much to bear—especially because the normalcy that voters are desperately craving is, in many ways, already here, and Biden helped deliver it.”