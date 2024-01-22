Former Fox News Star Cancelled in Florida, “This Is Insane”

Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who initially supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis‘s HB 1069 bill, is raging against a Tallahassee school district’s decision to remove two of his books, Killing Reagan: The Violent Assault That Changed a Presidency and Killing Jesus: A History, from its shelves.

A spokesperson for Florida’s Escambia County School District (ECPS) said more than 1,000 books including O’Reilly’s have “been pulled for further review to ensure compliance with the new legislation.”

Things are getting crazy with book banning in #Florida. Two Killing books under fire. Get the latest on https://t.co/rryWmyXe7C. 📚 https://t.co/JdvCw3wKjV — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 12, 2024

O’Reilly said he initially supported DeSantis’s legislation because “There were far-left progressive people trying to impose an agenda on children,” but now claims the wording of the law is “far too nebulous.”

“That law needs to be tightened up, DeSantis needs to come out publicly and say, ‘This is insane, we’re not going to cooperate with this, and we’re going to investigate the people who did it,’” O’Reilly said.

Note: The list of 1,000+ books also includes The Autobiography of Malcolm X, and Anne Frank’s The Diary of a Young Girl.

Note: O’Reilly is currently promoting his new book, Killing the Witches: The Horror of Salem, Massachusetts, which “tells the dramatic history of how the Puritan tradition and the power of early American ministers shaped the origins of the United States, influencing the founding fathers, the American Revolution, and even the Constitutional Convention.”