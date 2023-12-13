Kari Lake Rages Her Attorneys Are Being Harassed ‘Under Threat of Losing Law Licenses’

MAGA loyalist Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election to Democrat Governor Katie Hobbs, continues to argue the results of that election while running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat-turned-Independent Kyrsten Sinema.

Today, Lake amplified a post written by Jen Fifield of the nonprofit newsroom VoteBeat, who reports: “Three election law attorneys who represented Kari Lake in various cases one step closer to formal Bar complaint in AZ. The attorneys have a choice to give an admission that will lead to ‘discipline by consent’ which Bar counsel wrote in letters yesterday would save time & money.”

Following an investigation by the State Bar of Arizona, the Attorney Discipline Probable Cause Committee, which regulates attorneys in the state, has issued probable cause orders against Lake’s three election law attorneys: Andrew Parker, Kurt Olsen, and Bryan Blehm.

Lake shared Fifield’s post about her three election law attorneys and wrote: “My courageous attorneys are being harassed by the politicized AZ State Bar and are under threat of losing their law licenses for bravely taking on our election cases. If we don’t fight this corruption in our elections right now we will lose our country forever.”

The three attorneys, who have previously been sanctioned by judges in Arizona related to Lake’s challenge of her 2022 loss to Hobbs, could settle the complaint. If not, they could face public penalties including a period on probation, reprimand or disbarment.

Fifield also recently reported that an Arizona grand jury indicted Cochise County’s two Republican supervisors, Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd, for refusing to certify the county’s 2022 election by the deadline. The two have been charged with conspiracy and interference with an election officer, both felonies in Arizona, which are punishable with up to two and a half years in jail.