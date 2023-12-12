George Santos Mocks James Comer For “All Your LLCs”

Despite his inability so far to back up his innuendo about the so-called “Biden crime family” with evidence linking the President to wrongdoing, U.S. Congressman James Comer (R-KY) continues to appear on TV to talk about cover-ups. Even many Republicans — including MAGA mastermind Steve Bannon — believe Comer has looked amateur, with Bannon saying Comer appears “not serious” in his appearances.

On CNN recently with Jake Tapper, Comer asserted that the DOJ indicted Hunter Biden — on charges for which he could face 17 years in prison — in order to protect the son of the President. Tapper shook his head in astonishment at the claim, mocking Comer saying: “Yes. The classic rubric…indicted him to protect him. I got it.”

Mr. Comer seems not to realize that Tapper is mocking him. https://t.co/OZuiRP7pgY — Brian P. McKeon (@bpmckeon64) December 9, 2023

But newly loosed cannon George Santos, freshly expelled from Congress as multiple corruption charges pend against him, took Comer mockery to a new level on Cameo, where the ousted lawmaker is making big bucks taking shots at his former congressional colleagues.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) shared the Cameo video below of Santos sarcastically wishing Comer a happy holiday, and “congratulating” the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability for being “the largest landowner in your county with your brother through all your LLCs.”

My dear friend James Comer has had a tough year filled with failed hearing after failed hearing. But in the spirit of Hanukkah, I wanted to offer him some words of encouragement from a Jew-ish former colleague of ours. pic.twitter.com/AblVjAz8ag — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) December 12, 2023

Santos’s reference to smurfs alludes to Comer’s indignation upon being questioned by Moskowitz about business dealings that superficially appeared to bear similarities to those he accuses the Biden family of participating in — that is, loans between brothers. Comer said Moskowitz looked like a smurf, while reacting to his accusations.