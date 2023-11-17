Kellyanne Conway’s Mickey Mouse Gay Joke “Stole the Show” at Reagan Library

American political consultant, pollster, and political commentator Kellyanne Conway is best known for her role as a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and in his subsequent administration. Conway played a key role in Trump’s successful campaign, helping to shape his messaging and strategy, and served as a spokesperson for the White House.

Conway left her position as counselor to the President in August 2020, citing a desire to focus on her family. She wrote on leaving: “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

Conway and her soon-to-be ex-husband, vociferous Trump critic George Conway, are the parents of four children: twins Claudia and George IV, Charlotte, and Vanessa.

When Kellyanne shared the video below, of her daughter Claudia, 19, addressing an audience at the Reagan Library, she wrote: “Beautiful, brilliant daughter ⁦Claudia Conway stole my heart & stole the show with this introduction.”

Claudia introduced her mother at ⁦the Log Cabin Republicans gala where her mother received the ‘Spirit of Lincoln’ award. Log Cabin Republicans is an organization “dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies.”

Beautiful, brilliant daughter ⁦@claudiamconwayy⁩ stole my heart & stole the show with this introduction at ⁦@LogCabinGOP⁩ Spirit of Lincoln Gala ⁦@Reagan_Library⁩ ♥️ pic.twitter.com/gzYjlhB3zd — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 13, 2023

As heard in the introduction, Claudia reveals that she was fearful when she came out as gay to her family, but realized she had nothing to be afraid of. The young Conway explains “In the words of my mother, ‘I don’t care if you’re with a girl or Mickey Mouse, as long as you get your ass up for school.'”

The camera pans to Claudia’s mother laughing with a hand over her mouth before she approaches the stage to accept the ‘Spirit of Lincoln’ award.