Kari Lake Drops Trump Rap Video, “This Is Going to Help Immensely”

After failing to win the 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona, losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs, MAGA supporter Kari Lake is running for U.S. Senate against Congressman Ruben Gallego and (possibly) Independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema (she has yet to announce her official decision to run for re-election).

My legal team has filed for our appeal to be reviewed by the Arizona Supreme Court.



This isn't about me. This is about restoring the faith of the people of Arizona in their elections moving forward.



2024 is just around the corner.@MaricopaVote must answer for their blatant… https://t.co/sDzfg8LTkr — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 16, 2023

Yesterday, after announcing that her legal team is filing for an appeal to be reviewed by the Arizona Supreme Court (regarding her claim that the 2022 gubernatorial election was stolen from her, see above), Lake shared the video below of rapper Lil Pump leading an audience at the University of Arizona into chanting “We want Trump.”

Rapper Lil Pump leads “We want Trump” chant at the University of Arizona last night.



ALL Arizonans are tired of the destructive Dems. #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/rFEyqNuElo — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2023

Lake captioned the video: “ALL Arizonans are tired of the destructive Dems” and added the hashtag #AmericaFirst.

MAGA supporters are excited by the video. As one replied to Lake: “Trump continues to get nontraditional support. This is going to help immensely.“

Note: On November 2, 2020, Lil Pump (who was born Gazzy Fabio Garcia in Miami in 2000) attended a Trump rally in Michigan, where Trump reportedly mistakenly called him “Little Pimp.” While endorsing Trump for president, it was revealed that Garcia did not register to vote in the 2020 election.