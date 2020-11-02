News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Kari Lake Drops Trump Rap Video, “This Is Going to Help Immensely”

by in Daily Edition | November 17, 2023

Kari Lake, photo: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

After failing to win the 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona, losing to Democrat Katie Hobbs, MAGA supporter Kari Lake is running for U.S. Senate against Congressman Ruben Gallego and (possibly) Independent incumbent Kyrsten Sinema (she has yet to announce her official decision to run for re-election).

Yesterday, after announcing that her legal team is filing for an appeal to be reviewed by the Arizona Supreme Court (regarding her claim that the 2022 gubernatorial election was stolen from her, see above), Lake shared the video below of rapper Lil Pump leading an audience at the University of Arizona into chanting “We want Trump.”

Lake captioned the video: “ALL Arizonans are tired of the destructive Dems” and added the hashtag #AmericaFirst.

MAGA supporters are excited by the video. As one replied to Lake: “Trump continues to get nontraditional support. This is going to help immensely.

Note: On November 2, 2020, Lil Pump (who was born Gazzy Fabio Garcia in Miami in 2000) attended a Trump rally in Michigan, where Trump reportedly mistakenly called him “Little Pimp.” While endorsing Trump for president, it was revealed that Garcia did not register to vote in the 2020 election.