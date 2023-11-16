Nikki Haley Says U.S. Pays Too Much For Veto Rights

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley tells Sean Hannity that the U.S. should get out of most of what Hannity scorns as “these globalists organization.”

Haley, who has been rising in the GOP primary polls as other candidates drop out, would say sayonara to U.S. participation in the Human Rights Council and au revoir to the Paris Climate Agreement. World Health Organization, too: adios.

But Haley draws the line at ditching the U.S. membership in the United Nations, where she served after being given the post by former President Donald Trump, the current GOP front runner in the presidential race Haley hopes to win.

Why not leave the U.N. too, since an America First isolationist agenda is what Haley is pitching? Haley asserts that it’s important for the U.S. to retain its U.N. membership because it is one of just five nations on earth that have a veto there.

Haley: If I become president we will get out of the Human Rights Council. We would certainly not get back into the Paris Climate Agreement. We would get out of the World Health Organization. We would defund the UN as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/tNQSb06xU1 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 16, 2023

“And the number of things we were able to stop China, Russia and Iran from doing with that veto matters,” Haley says, indicating that the U.S. involvement in the United Nations is important to national security.

[Haley is referring to America’s position as one of the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, which comprises China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Russia.]

The bone Haley does throw the anti-globalist Hannity is a reduction in U.S. funding for the U.N., as the candidate suggests that the U.S. pays too much for its right to veto — even if the veto does keep rogue actors in check and protect America’s interests.

Haley uses the popular “defund” verb to describe what the U.S. should do concerning the U.N., but softens her threat with “as much as possible” — as in “defund as much as possible.”