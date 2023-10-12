Trump Rants Obsessively Over Barack “Hussein” Obama, Uses Profanity

There have long been whispers that Donald Trump is obsessed with his predecessor in the White House, Barack Obama — sort of the reverse of what’s commonly called Trump Derangement Syndrome allegedly suffered by liberals.

There is certainly evidence that Trump has spent a lot of time thinking about Obama — Trump’s political rise from “Apprentice” TV star to GOP presidential candidate rode on a wave of Obama antagonism, a key piece of which was Trump’s continually questioning Obama’s citizenship and birth certificate.

Obama memorably skewered Trump at the White House Correspondents Dinner, presenting his “long form birth certificate” for Trump’s examination.

Trump’s most recent speech in Florida is being pilloried by Israel supporters as being — at the least — insensitive to the situation in Israel after the Hamas terrorist attacks, with Trump calling the terrorist organization Hezbollah “very smart” — an assertion that the Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said helped “abet” the enemy and “wound the spirit” of Israeli fighters.

The same Trump speech also showed moments that made it clear that whispers about Trump’s long Obama obsession are true, and that his preoccupation with Obama is apparently ongoing.

In the segment below, Trump quotes the late conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh — whom Trump calls “the great Rush Limbaugh” — who used to emphasize Obama’s middle name when he spoke about the 44th President.

Amplifying a conspiracy theory that Obama still controls the White House and that Biden, once his Vice President, is still in Obama’s virtual employ, Trump says Biden’s “boss” Obama has “invited” terrorists into the United States. At the end of the clip, Trump denigrates Washington, DC, with a profanity.